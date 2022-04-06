12,575 new Covid cases on Wednesday, 15 deaths reported

There are 12,575 new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

The ministry also announced there are 654 people in hospital with Covid-19, 23 of whom are in the ICU or a high dependency unit.

The hospitalisation figure is down 38 from Tuesday. The ICU number is down 7 from Tuesday.

It brings the seven-day rolling average of Covid cases to 12,307, down from 14,969 last Wednesday.

There are also a further 15 deaths to report on Wednesday.

The deaths being reported today include people who have died over the previous four weeks.

"Everybody’s sympathies, I’m sure, will be with the families who have suffered those losses," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died.

Of the deaths reported on Wednesday, three people were from the Auckland region, five were from Waikato, one was from Taranaki, one was from Whanganui, one was from MidCentral, one was from Nelson Marlborough, one was from West Coast, one was from Canterbury, and one was from South Canterbury.

Two people were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, four were in their 80s, and seven were over 90. Six were women and nine were men.

On Tuesday there were 14,120 new Covid-19 cases in recorded in New Zealand.