14,120 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, 23 deaths in last 9 days

There are 14,120 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Tuesday.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 692 people in hospital with the virus, including 30 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

This is a fall on Monday's hospitalisations of 734, but with five more people in ICU compared with 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 23 deaths of people with Covid-19. They had occurred over the past nine days.

On Monday, 10,205 community cases were announced.

