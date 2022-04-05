Missing Fiordland hunters located after 'walking out of the bush'

Two hunters who had been missing in a Fiordland forest have been found safe and well on Tuesday afternoon.

The pair were reported overdue by fellow hunters on Sunday afternoon after they failed to return from a trip to the Rowallan Forest, near Lake Hauroko.

They had been due to return from a hunt on Saturday and were believed not to have been properly equipped for a night in the bush.

"The pair of hunters missing in Fiordland have been located after walking out of the bush on Lilliburn Valley Road," a police spokesperson told 1News.

"They are being flown to Southland Hospital to be assessed as a precaution."

Search and Rescue personnel, LandSAR, Amateur Radio Emergency Communications (AREC) personnel and search dogs.

