Major search underway in Southland for two missing hunters

A major search is underway to try and trace two hunters missing in the Rowallan Forest, near Lake Hauroko, in Fiordland.

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of the pair, who were reported overdue by fellow hunters on Sunday afternoon.

They had been due to return from a hunt on Saturday and it’s thought they weren’t properly equipped for a night in the bush.

A ground search was done until last light on Sunday, followed by an aerial search using thermal and night vision technology.

The search is continuing today, involving Search and Rescue personnel, LandSAR, Amateur Radio Emergency Communications (AREC) personnel and search dogs.

