Auckland water prices to rise by 7% in July

Watercare has on Tuesday announced Auckland's water and wastewater service prices will rise 7% from July 1.

An aerial view of the new Snells Beach wastewater plant.

Watercare chief executive Jon Lamonte said the past 12 months had been challenging for the company, as the Covid-19 pandemic affected operating and construction costs.

"For example, we're now paying about 75% more for steel than we were 18 months ago, due to price increases to both buy and transport it," Lamonte said.

The price rise is in line with the price path included in Auckland Council's Long Term Plan, formally adopted in June last year.

Water and wastewater service charges will increase by 7% on July 1, while infrastructure growth charges will rise by 8%. The price for 1000 litres of water will go from $1.706 to $1.825, while 1000 litres of wastewater will go from $2.966 to $3.174. The fixed wastewater charge will go from $247 a year to $264.

“In real terms, households with average water use will pay around $1.50 more per week,” Lamonte said.

While a small weekly number, it adds to other rising living costs such as food, fuel, power and housing, well documented by 1News in recent times.

Lamonte said there are a number of options available to assist customers who may be struggling financially.

“We understand that many Aucklanders are facing financial challenges at the moment, so we encourage our customers to get in touch with us if they’re struggling to pay their bills.

“We can work out flexible payment plans or refer them to the Water Utility Consumer Assistance Trust, which we fund to support customers suffering genuine hardship,” Lamonte said.

