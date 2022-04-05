23 more people with Covid-19 in NZ die over last 9 days

Source: 1News

There have been 23 more deaths of people with Covid-19 in New Zealand over the past nine days, the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday.

A nurse in a negative pressure room.

A nurse in a negative pressure room. (Source: 1News)

Eight people were from the Auckland region, six from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, two from Lakes, one from Whanganui, two from Wellington, one from Canterbury and one from the Southern region.

One person was in their 40s, five were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and seven were over-90. Ten were women and 13 were men.

These deaths take the total reported number of people with Covid-19 who've died in New Zealand to 428 and the seven-day rolling average reported deaths to 18.

There are 14,120 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Tuesday.

There are 692 people in hospital with the virus, including 30 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

This is a fall on Monday's hospitalisations of 734, but with five more people in ICU compared with 24 hours ago.

New ZealandCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Kiwi couple found dead in Tonga owned snorkelling business

2

23 more people with Covid-19 in NZ die over last 9 days

3

Concerns for Hamilton girl, 13, missing for nearly 2 months

4

Heavy rain forecast for parts of North and South islands

5

Covid-19: All of NZ to remain at Red traffic light setting

Latest Stories

'Magical moment' as turtles released into sea off Whangārei

Elon Musk now Twitter's biggest stakeholder

Kiwi couple found dead in Tonga owned snorkelling business

Jordie Barrett gets thumbs up after move to 'Canes midfield

Timaru crash guilty pleas 'won't make the pain go away' - father

Related Stories

'Business as usual' for some Kiwis as vaccine passes scrapped

XE Covid variant: Bloomfield keeping 'watching brief'

Flu season will 'put pressure on the system' – Bloomfield

Epidemiologist fears NZ underestimating Covid's impact on kids