23 more people with Covid-19 in NZ die over last 9 days

There have been 23 more deaths of people with Covid-19 in New Zealand over the past nine days, the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday.

A nurse in a negative pressure room. (Source: 1News)

Eight people were from the Auckland region, six from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, two from Lakes, one from Whanganui, two from Wellington, one from Canterbury and one from the Southern region.

One person was in their 40s, five were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and seven were over-90. Ten were women and 13 were men.

These deaths take the total reported number of people with Covid-19 who've died in New Zealand to 428 and the seven-day rolling average reported deaths to 18.

There are 14,120 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Tuesday.

There are 692 people in hospital with the virus, including 30 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

This is a fall on Monday's hospitalisations of 734, but with five more people in ICU compared with 24 hours ago.