Auckland teen seen on bus 4 days after going missing

Police say missing teenager Aria Bridger was on a bus heading to Albany, Auckland at 9.30pm on March 28 - four days after she was reported missing.

Aria Bridger. (Source: 1News)

The 13-year-old has been missing since March 24 and police are concerned for her welfare.

Police said she was seen on CCTV footage on Auckland’s Wellesley St before boarding the NX2 bus to Albany on March 28.

“Police are still working to confirm Aria’s exact movements beyond boarding the bus, including where she may have got off the bus.

CCTV footage of Aria Bridger in Auckland on March 28. (Source: 1News)

“We are appealing for any sightings or information from passengers aboard the bus at the time or anyone at any of the bus stations along the Northern Busway,” police said.

Albany residents are also urged to contact police if they have seen Aria in the area since last Monday.

Police said: "Our priority is to locate Aria so that we can ensure that she is safe and well."

Concerns for Aria are heightened given her age and the length of time since she was reported missing, police said.

Anyone who sees Aria is urged to call 111 immediately.

Anybody that may have information on her whereabouts is also asked to contact police on 105 quoting the file number 220324/9994.