Girl, 13, captured on CCTV 4 days after reported missing

Aria Bridger, a 13-year-old girl, has been captured on CCTV in Auckland central four days after she was reported missing.

CCTV footage of Aria Bridger in Auckland on March 28.

CCTV footage of Aria Bridger in Auckland on March 28.

Bridger has been missing since March 24 but was seen in CCTV footage on Monday, March 28 around 9.12pm on Wellesley Street, in the city centre.

Police said given Bridger's age, there are concerns for her welfare, "we would like to locate her so we can speak with her".

Aria Bridger.

Aria Bridger.

"Information has been received from the public following an appeal earlier this week and police acknowledge those who have contacted us so far," police said.

According to police, she wearing a red tracksuit, purple shoes and a black backpack when she went missing on March 24.

If members of the public sight Bridger, they are asked to call police immediately on 111.

Anyone with further information on her whereabouts should contact 105 quoting the file number 220324/9994.

