Concerns for wellbeing of 13-year-old girl missing in Auckland

Police have concerns for the wellbeing of a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Auckland.
Police say Aria Bridger was last seen in central Auckland's Grafton area on Thursday March 24.
According to police, she was last seen wearing a red tracksuit, purple shoes and a black backpack.
"Police inquiries have been ongoing to locate Aria and we have concerns for her wellbeing," police said in a statement.
Anyone who sees Aria should call police on 111.
Otherwise anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact police on 105 quoting file number 220324/9994.