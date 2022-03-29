Concerns for wellbeing of 13-year-old girl missing in Auckland

Source: 1News

Police have concerns for the wellbeing of a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Auckland.

Aria Bridger.

Aria Bridger. (Source: 1 News)

Police say Aria Bridger was last seen in central Auckland's Grafton area on Thursday March 24.

According to police, she was last seen wearing a red tracksuit, purple shoes and a black backpack.

"Police inquiries have been ongoing to locate Aria and we have concerns for her wellbeing," police said in a statement.

Anyone who sees Aria should call police on 111.

Otherwise anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact police on 105 quoting file number 220324/9994.

New ZealandAuckland

