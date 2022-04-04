10,205 new Covid cases on Monday, 9 deaths in last 3 days

There are 10,205 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Monday.

People collecting rapid antigen tests in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

9 more people with the virus have died over the last 3 days, the ministry has reported today.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 405 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the new deaths reported today, 1 person was from the Auckland region, 3 from Waikato, 2 from Lakes, 2 from the Wellington region, and 1 from Southern.

One person was in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, two in their 80s, and four were over-90.

Five were men and four were women.

There are 734 people in hospital with the virus, 25 of those are in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

This is an increase of 44 on Sunday's hospitalisations of 690, with 1 fewer person in ICU compared with 24 hours ago.

Monday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (28); Waitemata (111); Counties Manukau (131); Auckland (108); Waikato (75); Bay of Plenty (37); Lakes (14); Tairāwhiti (3), Hawke’s Bay (33); Taranaki (21); Whanganui (5); MidCentral (20); Wairarapa (2); Hutt Valley (21); Capital and Coast (16); Nelson Marlborough (13); Canterbury (49); South Canterbury (9); West Coast (5); Southern (33).

There were also 33 new cases identified at the border.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry said 10,084 of Monday's cases were detected through RATs and 121 through PCR tests. A total of 1634 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 18,818 RAT results were reported.