10,205 new Covid cases on Monday, 9 deaths in last 3 days

Source: 1News

There are 10,205 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Monday.

People collecting rapid antigen tests in Auckland.

People collecting rapid antigen tests in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

9 more people with the virus have died over the last 3 days, the ministry has reported today.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 405 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 20.

Of the new deaths reported today, 1 person was from the Auckland region, 3 from Waikato, 2 from Lakes, 2 from the Wellington region, and 1 from Southern.

One person was in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, two in their 80s, and four were over-90.

Five were men and four were women.

There are 734 people in hospital with the virus, 25 of those are in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

This is an increase of 44 on Sunday's hospitalisations of 690, with 1 fewer person in ICU compared with 24 hours ago.

Monday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (28); Waitemata (111); Counties Manukau (131); Auckland (108); Waikato (75); Bay of Plenty (37); Lakes (14); Tairāwhiti (3), Hawke’s Bay (33); Taranaki (21); Whanganui (5); MidCentral (20); Wairarapa (2); Hutt Valley (21); Capital and Coast (16); Nelson Marlborough (13); Canterbury (49); South Canterbury (9); West Coast (5); Southern (33).

There were also 33 new cases identified at the border.

The ministry said 10,084 of Monday's cases were detected through RATs and 121 through PCR tests. A total of 1634 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 18,818 RAT results were reported.

New ZealandCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

10,205 new Covid cases on Monday, 9 deaths in last 3 days

2

Covid-19: New XE variant possibly most transmissible yet - WHO

3

Mixed views on dropping of vaccine pass requirements

4

German man gets 90 Covid-19 shots to sell forged passes

5

Olivia Rodrigo wins best new artist Grammy, her 2nd award

Latest Stories

How distrust and deceit turned Parliament into a battleground

Clarke’s red card clash with Alosio could have been far worse

Album featuring NZ tenor wins Grammy for Best Choral Performance

10,205 new Covid cases on Monday, 9 deaths in last 3 days

Olivia Rodrigo wins best new artist Grammy, her 2nd award

Related Stories

Mixed views on dropping of vaccine pass requirements

Most Healthline calls abandoned during Delta outbreak

Cabinet to review Covid-19 traffic light settings today

Fed-up nurses say they are understaffed and overworked