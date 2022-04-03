Cabinet to review Covid-19 traffic light settings today

The country's Covid-19 traffic light settings are being reviewed by Cabinet this afternoon.

A red traffic light and the Beehive.

Cabinet will review what colour setting each area of New Zealand sits in.

New Zealand is currently at the Red setting. It has been at this setting since 11.59pm on January 23, after Omicron was discovered in the community.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said Auckland could move to Orange ahead of other parts of the country.

"We've always kept open the fact that different regions may be at different levels in the traffic light system," she said in late March.

"It's all about the pressure on the health system, we want to make sure everyone gets the care they need."

The review comes on the last day of vaccine passes. Their use ends at 11.59pm tonight, along with some vaccine mandates.

Health and disability and aged care workers, along with Corrections and border staff, are still covered by a mandate.

The traffic light system replaced the alert level system in early December.