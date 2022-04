Two people have died and three others have been injured in a two-vehicle crash near Kaeo in Northland on Saturday.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Police say State Highway 10 is closed near the township after the crash just south of the Kaeo Bridge at 12.20pm.

Two people died and three are seriously injured, police say,

Two helicopters attended as well as St John.

ADVERTISEMENT

The transport agency says SH10 is closed between Whangaroa Rd and Matauri Bay Rd.