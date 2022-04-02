Caleb Clarke's red card the talking point after derby clash

Moana Pasifika’s long journey to Eden Park to play cross-town rivals the Blues has been marked by a controversial red card for Blues wing Caleb Clarke.

Blues wing Caleb Clarke is shown a red card by referee James Doleman during his team's win over Moana Pasifika at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

It means that instead of the Blues’ 46-16 victory, the visitors’ achievements already this season against the odds in beating the Hurricanes in a golden point drama at Mt Smart Stadium, not to mention their clash against their Auckland cousins – the second in four days – or hooker Kurt Eklund’s hat-trick of tries, the focus will be on the sickening collision between Clarke and Moana Pasifika counterpart Tomasi Alosio and whether the All Black should have been sent off as a result.

The facts are that in the 52nd minute, and with the Blues comfortably leading 36-16, Clarke leaped high to attempt to charge down Alosio’s chip and chase down the right-hand sideline. However, instead of making contact with the ball, Clarke’s right knee made contact with the left side of Alosio’s head. Clarke was in the air before Alosio, who had earlier scored his team’s only try, kicked the ball.

However, referee James Doleman, after consulting his television match official, was unmoved by Clarke’s pleas or that of his skipper Dalton Papalii, and off the No11 went. Alosio, who was prone on the side of the field for many minutes, left the field for medical attention.

With Blues prop Nepo Laulala red carded for a dangerous cleanout at Mt Smart four days ago, and Crusaders hooker Shilo Klein sent off in his team’s victory over the Highlanders in Christchurch last night, the Clarke incident will again focus attention on contact with the head, red cards, and whether intent should play any role in the match officials’ discussions.

It’s not an issue that will be decided this week or indeed this season, and while Clarke appeared to lead with his knees, there will be arguments about how difficult it is to change direction once airborne.

There was more drama. The visitors, on sustained attack after Clarke’s dismissal and with the hint of an upset in the air, appeared to get the ball over the line from a lineout drive, only for it to be disallowed after it was first awarded by referee Doleman. Eklund’s second try of the half, and third of the match, made the game safe for his side with 13 minutes remaining.

Few would argue that the Blues didn’t deserve it and it was clear how much this victory and the game itself meant to them at the final whistle.

Before the Moana Pasifika team took to the Eden Park pitch for the first time tonight and before they faced a rare Blues haka – a statement of intent that this part of Auckland is the Blues’ at least – the newcomers’ coach Aaron Mauger spoke of the philosophy driving his team.

“We’ve drawn on the strength of our ancestors” he said in an interview. “We talk about voyaging and being in tune to the conditions and focusing on what’s in front of you right now.”

Their journey tonight was not smooth sailing (it wasn’t for the Blues either) but a vibrancy among the crowd here at Eden Park – the first significant crowd has been welcome at the park due to the recent relaxation of Covid restrictions, suggests their entrance to the competition is not only welcome but necessary.

Mauger was reluctant to talk about what success might look like for Moana Pasifika before this season kicked off and how right he was. Their first game against the Blues scheduled for Mt Smart Stadium way back in February was of course postponed – and such has been their misfortune with Covid that they are in the midst of playing six games in a little over three weeks.

And yet, glimmers of hope in a defeat to the Crusaders in their first match blossomed into something far more tangible in a golden point victory over the Hurricanes and while they were defeated 32-19 at Mt Smart last Tuesday, and beaten more heavily tonight, they have brought a point of difference to the competition which has been missing for many years.

That may have explained the Blues’ haka, a challenge led by halfback Sam Nock and different to the one delivered so memorably against the British and Irish Lions in 2017 and a challenge which they haven’t delivered since then.

In truth, the Blues’ far greater depth was also a contributing factor. They were without Beauden Barrett, Hoskins Sotutu, Rieko Ioane, Tom Robinson (a late scratching due to a knee injury picked up on Thursday) and Laulala, and yet they operated with an accuracy that the visitors couldn’t match.

To the Blues the spoils, but both teams will have plenty to think about after a fixture a long time in coming which will likely resonate for some time yet.

Blues 46 (Corey Evans, Caleb Clarke, Kurt Eklund 3, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam tries; Stephen Perofeta pen, 4 cons)

Moana Pasifika 16 (Tomasi Alosio try; Christian Leali’ifano 3 pens, con)

Halftime: 29-16