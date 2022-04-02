Bruce Willis' 'worst performance' Razzie withdrawn

Source: 1News

The Razzie Awards have withdrawn an "honour" they gave to Bruce Willis in the wake of his family revealing he had the brain disorder aphasia.

Razzie organisers said that it was "not appropriate" to award prizes to those whose medical conditions may have affected their performances.

The Razzies or Golden Raspberry Awards celebrate the worst films and performances of the year.

The award ceremony on Saturday, also included a special category just for Willis, “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.”

READ MORE: Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Eight of Willis' 2021 films were nominated, with Cosmic Sin awarded the worst.

The actor's family revealed his diagnosis the following Wednesday.

In light of the announcement, Razzies organisers said that it was "not appropriate" to award prizes to those whose medical conditions may have affected their performances.

They also made clear they heard about the diagnosis "at the same time everyone else did".

Aphasia is a brain disorder that impedes a person's ability to speak and write.

Willis' family said he would be stepping away from acting in light of the diagnosis.

Willis, 67, is best known for playing John McClane in the Die Hard films.

The Razzies also withdrew a previous nomination for Worst Actress for Shelley Duvall in The Shining.

Since the release of the 1980 film, it emerged she was impacted by Stanley Kubrick's treatment of her.

