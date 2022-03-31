What's aphasia, the condition that's led Bruce Willis to retire?

Source: Associated Press

A brain disorder that leads to problems with speaking, reading and writing has sidelined actor Bruce Willis and drawn attention to a little-known condition that has many possible causes.

Bruce Willis.

Bruce Willis. (Source: Breakfast)

A stroke, tumour, head injury or other damage to the language centres of the brain can cause aphasia. A brain infection or Alzheimer’s disease can trigger it.

Former US Rep. Gabby Giffords, wounded in a 2011 shooting, has aphasia from that injury.

The National Aphasia Association estimates 2 million Americans are affected and nearly 180,000 get the disorder every year. Willis’ family announced on Wednesday that the 67-year-old actor has been diagnosed with aphasia but did not provide any details on a possible cause.

For an actor, aphasia could pose a huge challenge depending on how severe it is, said Johns Hopkins University cognitive scientist Brenda Rapp, who works with people with the condition.

“You can imagine how frustrating it is if you can’t find words, if you can’t organise words into sentences, if you can’t get your mouth to produce the sounds you want it to produce,” Rapp said. “You are still yourself ... but you may not sound like yourself.”

For most, the cause is a stroke that has cut off blood to part of the brain. Without oxygen and nutrients, brain cells die, which leads to the difficulty retrieving words.

Aphasia does not affect intelligence. Some people improve dramatically in a few months. Others may need to find other ways to communicate. Speech and language therapy can help.

Researchers are looking into new types of speech therapy and noninvasive methods such as a procedure that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate brain cells.

EntertainmentHealthMovies

Popular Stories

1

13,475 new Covid cases on Friday, 17 deaths reported

2

Girl, 13, captured on CCTV 4 days after reported missing

3

Extra 600,000 flu vaccines available for Kiwis this year

4

Chris Rock opens comedy show with comments on Will Smith Oscars slap

5

Cannabis seedlings weeded out of Parliament rose gardens

Latest Stories

New Counties coach making most of life after dying at training

Nelson scraps long-awaited pride crossing

350 vehicles, trailers stolen in Manawatū this year

Red Hot Chili Peppers pay tribute to Foo Fighters drummer

13,475 new Covid cases on Friday, 17 deaths reported

Related Stories

Oscars didn't ask Will Smith to leave after slap - report

Will Smith's Oscars slap felt by comedians beyond Chris Rock

Chris Rock opens comedy show with comments on Will Smith Oscars slap

Oscars: Jim Carrey sickened by Will Smith's standing ovation