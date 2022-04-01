Hopes NZ men's domestic netball match catalyst for future

A first-of-its-kind televised men’s netball game this weekend is hoped to be the spark for the beginning of a permanent domestic league.

Kruze Tangira of the men's Mystics netball team. (Source: 1 News)

The match between the Auckland-based Mystics and Stars invitational men’s sides at Henderson’s Trusts Arena on Saturday is the first time the sides have competed in an official capacity beneath the ANZ Premiership banner.

Kruze Tangira, captain of both the Mystics and New Zealand men’s sides, says it’s an exciting moment.

“Very thankful to the Mystics and the Stars franchise for allowing this happen, I can’t wait to see both teams out on court tomorrow,” he told 1News.

Tangira has been a training partner with the defending ANZ Premiership champion Mystics since 2021.

“I’m very fortunate to Helene Wilson the head coach for allowing me to come into the environment, it’s cool, I love being with the girls and [there’s] a lot of laughs, a lot of laughs,” he said.

The profile of the men’s game has been slowly rising, with national sides competing against the Silver Ferns in televised series over the past few years.

The Cadbury Netball Series in 2019 was seen as a crucial part of the Silver Ferns’ success at the World Cup in Liverpool, England.

Now Tangira is seeing the momentum continue after some disruptions due to Covid-19, including the cancellation of this month’s planned mixed and men’s national championships.

“We want to elevate the men’s game to a similar level, we don’t want to take over the women’s game, I just want to reiterate that, but the hope is that something like the ANZ Premiership happens for the men as well,” Tangira said.

Mystics shooter Grace Nweke, who scored the winner in the side’s 62-61 triumph against the Pulse last week, says men bring a lot to the women’s game.

“It’s so exciting to have a men’s game on before our game so hopefully we can watch a bit as we’re getting ready and we’ll be doing a little t-shirt presentation for them tomorrow,” she said.

Silver Ferns co-captain Sulu Fitzpatrick says men have been behind the game for years.

“Right from grassroots right through to international, so it’s their time to shine, I hope this is only the first of many and looking forward to seeing them express themselves on Saturday,” Fitzpatrick said.

2022 is a big year for netball, with a new-look Silver Ferns set to take to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July and August.

Nweke, who made her Ferns debut in 2021, admits selection is in the back of many players’ minds.

“Obviously you just want to keep playing well and if you do have a good season it’s likely you will get selected but just focusing on the ANZ Premiership as is.”

The side will be going for gold but will face tough competition in group play against England.

They’ll be out to correct the record after their poor performance at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games that saw New Zealand without a netball medal for the first time in the event’s history.