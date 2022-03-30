Covid forces third ANZ Premiership postponement this round

The ANZ Premiership has again been hit by Covid-19, with Sunday's game between the Mystics and Tactix postponed.

Assistant coach Tania Hoffman speaks to Tactix players. (Source: Photosport)

Netball NZ said Wednesday afternoon the round four match was put off under the league's Covid-19 match postponement policy after the Tactix requested it.

It comes after the Pulse were hit with the virus early on in the season before the Stars had their upcoming matches on Saturday and Monday also postponed.

With the latest changes, only two competition games will take place this weekend; the Mystics hosting the Steel on Saturday before the Magic and Pulse square off on Sunday.

An exhibition match between the Mystics Men and Stars Men has also been moved and will now serve as a curtain-raiser to Saturday's game, starting at 2pm.