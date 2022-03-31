Young New Zealander of the Year combating energy hardship for Māori

<p>Ezra Hirawani has been named as Young New Zealander of the Year 2022 for his efforts to combat energy hardship for Māori.</p> <p>Hirawani is the co-founder of <a href="https://www.naumaira.nz/info" target="_blank">Nau Mai Rā</a>, an initiative working to end power poverty in Aotearoa.</p> <p>The company works by charging people a normal rate for their power and using some of that money to pay power bills for those less fortunate.</p> <p>He told Breakfast: "We use the portion of your power that generally would make us really rich, like really rich. I don't know if you know how much power companies make but we'll use that for good.</p> <p>"We'll use that for a solo mother, we'll use that for a solo father." </p> <p>Hirawani said: "I started the idea off with what if we could build Māori alternative companies had a -- perspective in the way that they would serve products and services."</p> <p>He added that he soon realised there was a lot of social inequity within the power and energy space.</p> <p>"Unfortunately a lot of whānau Māori and a lot of Pasifika whānau were the biggest victims of it all," he said.</p> <p>However, Hirawani said it extended far beyond that national problem to "power poverty knows no race," he said.</p> <p>"I understand why fuel prices and everything are going up but power is generated here, on Whenua Māori largely and yet many of our whanau are struggling with power poverty."</p> <p>Hirawani told Breakfast power is not a privilege, it's a right. </p> <p>"Winter's only what, a couple of months away and there is going to be a large amount of people who will have to make the decision between cooking a meal or heating their family."</p> <p>Hirawani took home the Kiwi Bank Young New Zealander of the Year awards on Thursday night.</p> <p>The full video can be found <a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/03/31/live-stream-the-new-zealander-of-the-year-awards-2022/" target="_blank">here.</a></p>