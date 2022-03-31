Young Nats trolling: 'Flatmate admits targeting women'

A Young Nat whose IP address was used by a troll social media account to harass female politicians says an unnamed flatmate has now admitted to running the fake accounts.

Bryce Beattie. (Source: Supplied)

by Anna Whyte and Benedict Collins

"One of my flatmates phoned me to admit to running fake Facebook accounts from our address and has also since resigned from their National Party membership," Bryce Beattie said.

1News has contacted National to verify the claim.

Beattie, who owns the home and IP address, has also withdrawn his community board candidacy for the upcoming local government elections.

He has denied involvement in the use of the account which targeted Christchurch City Counsellor Sara Templeton, Housing Minister Megan Woods and Ilam MP Sarah Pellet.

"I stand by my decision to step aside from the local body elections given the circumstances surrounding recent events," he says.

Woods on Thursday said it was a troll account operating from December 2020 to July 2021, calling Templeton's actions "really courageous" in investigating who was behind the account.

"This was constant, this was targeted and it was toxic. Basically misogyny that was practised online.

"This was clearly targeted at women political figures in Christchurch."

Deputy National Party leader Nicola Willis this afternoon said: "This is a situation that I haven't seen before, and this is a situation that me and [party leader] Chris Luxon are joined in saying is unacceptable.

"First we need to get the facts on the table.

"It's unacceptable and people shouldn't hide behind fake identities to harass and bully others. That's National's view, that's my view, and we take these matters very seriously."

Beattie posted on Thursday afternoon that he will not contest the election.

"The last thing I want is for this to become a distraction for raising voter turnout in this election, nor prevent the genuine debate for policy. I will continue to contact NetSafe to understand what information they have and provide any assistance I can in relation to this matter."

Beattie was running as an independent.