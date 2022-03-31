Two Young Nats resign after female politicians trolled online

Two young men have resigned as members of the National Party today following an investigation into an internet troll who was harassing female politicians in Christchurch.

by Anna Whyte and Benedict Collins

The troll had targeted Christchurch City Councillor Sara Templeton and the two female Christchurch Labour MPs, Wigram’s Megan Woods and Ilam’s Sarah Pellet.

Templeton used the Harmful Digital Communications Act to locate the IP address and home of the person trolling her.

Earlier on Thursday, the owner of the house and Young Nat Bryce Beattie told 1News his flatmate and fellow Young Nat Jessee MacKenzie was the man responsible.

MacKenzie admitted as much in a statement to Stuff and both men then quit the party.

National President Peter Goodfellow said that after the matter was brought to the attention of party on Thursday, "a conversation was had with the persons concerned".

"Upon reflection of the Party Code of Conduct, those members have now resigned from the National Party."

Templeton told 1News that the abuse she received from the troll was hurtful, upsetting and led to her being unable to sleep.

“It beggars belief, it’s pathetic, it’s frustrating and I really hope he’s learnt a lesson.”

Woods meanwhile said she received constant, targeted and toxic misogynistic abuse from the account which operated from December 2020 to July 2021, and praised Templeton for being “really courageous” in uncovering who was behind the account.

"This was clearly targeted at women political figures in Christchurch."

The National Party has described the abuse as repugnant and appalling and said they are glad it has become public.

"It's unacceptable and people shouldn't hide behind fake identities to harass and bully others. That's National's view, that's my view, and we take these matters very seriously," Deputy National Party leader Nicola Willis told media at Parliament.

Beattie also withdrew from local body elections in Christchurch where he was standing for a local ward as an independent.