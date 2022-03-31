Police car gets stuck in newly-opened Transmission Gully

A police officer was in need of assistance on Thursday morning after their patrol car became stuck in a gravel pit off Wellington’s newly-opened Transmission Gully.

A police patrol car stuck in the newly-opened Transmission Gully. (Source: Wellington District Police)

“We know Wellingtonians are excited to travel along the new Transmission Gully motorway today,” Wellington District Police said in a Facebook post.

“Police can confirm the arrester bed (could it not have had a better name) is very effective… #betterlivingeverybody.”

The patrol car became stuck in a safety feature known as an 'arrester bed', or long gravel pits which stop vehicles should a driver lose control, a police spokesperson told 1News.

The spokesperson confirmed the incident was due to "driver error" and the vehicle has since been removed.

The capital’s four-lane motorway officially opened to the public on Thursday morning roughly two years late and after being plagued by a number of setbacks.

The 27km-long road, which connects the capital to the Kāpiti Coast and its link roads, were blessed on Wednesday in an official opening ceremony ahead of its opening to the public.

The road is expected to save commuters roughly 10 minutes of travel time, the New Zealand Transport Agency said.

