A commercial building in Levin has gone up in flames on Thursday.

A huge plume of smoke can be seen leaving a commercial building on Keepa St, Levin.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1News all persons are accounted for and seven fire trucks attended the scene on Keepa St.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at around 11.20am.

A witness who works across the road from the building, Kylie Marie, said she could smell the fire before she could see it.

Specialist fire appliances have been sent the scene.