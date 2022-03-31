Blues lose All Black Laulala for three weeks after red card

Source: 1News

The Blues will be without All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala for their next three matches after he was suspended for dangerous play on Thursday.

Nepo Laulala is red carded during the Blues-Moana clash.

Nepo Laulala is red carded during the Blues-Moana clash. (Source: Photosport)

Laulala was red-carded on Tuesday during the Blues' 32-19 win over Moana Pasifika at Mt Smart Stadium after an incident involving opponent Fine Inisi.

In the 57th minute, Laulala attempted a ruck clear-out but led with his shoulder and connected with Inisi's head in the process.

Laulala was sent off shortly after and later pleaded guilty to the charge of dangerous play in a ruck or maul.

The suspension sees Marcel Renata replace Laulala in the starting row for Saturday's rematch against cross-town rivals Moana Pasifika at Eden Park.

The 40-Test prop will then also miss away matches to the Chiefs and Crusaders.

RugbyBluesAll Blacks

Popular Stories

1

Police car gets stuck in newly-opened Transmission Gully

2

Chris Rock opens comedy show with comments on Will Smith Oscars slap

3

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Chris Rock slap - Academy

4

Young Nats trolling: 'Flatmate admits targeting women'

5

Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Latest Stories

Drought-hit Southland slapped with two-week irrigation ban

3 arrested after Auckland carpark shooting that injured 7

Whakaari tragedy: Charter service ordered to pay $267K over safety failures

Young Nats trolling: 'Flatmate admits targeting women'

Lydia Ko lets go of 'perfect golf' before first major

Related Stories

Blues hold off Moana Pasifika second half charge

Blues outlast Highlanders' Super comeback

Moana Pasifika's Super challenge laid bare: 6 games in 3 weeks

Beauden Barrett shakes off Covid to start for Blues