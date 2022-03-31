Blues lose All Black Laulala for three weeks after red card

The Blues will be without All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala for their next three matches after he was suspended for dangerous play on Thursday.

Nepo Laulala is red carded during the Blues-Moana clash. (Source: Photosport)

Laulala was red-carded on Tuesday during the Blues' 32-19 win over Moana Pasifika at Mt Smart Stadium after an incident involving opponent Fine Inisi.

In the 57th minute, Laulala attempted a ruck clear-out but led with his shoulder and connected with Inisi's head in the process.

Laulala was sent off shortly after and later pleaded guilty to the charge of dangerous play in a ruck or maul.

The suspension sees Marcel Renata replace Laulala in the starting row for Saturday's rematch against cross-town rivals Moana Pasifika at Eden Park.

The 40-Test prop will then also miss away matches to the Chiefs and Crusaders.