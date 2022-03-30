Wellington flights disrupted by persistent fog for third day

Persistent fog has forced the cancellation of dozens of flights in Wellington for the third day in a row.

Around 30 domestic arrivals and departures have been cancelled as of Thursday morning, a Wellington Airport spokesperson told 1News.

The spokesperson said while flights will resume when the fog lifts, it is "difficult to predict".

Poor visibility has been causing delays and cancellations across the network since Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple planes were forced to divert to Palmerston North on Wednesday morning.

Heavy fog in the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn. (Source: 1 News)

It comes as New Zealand's first international flight is due to arrive in the capital from Brisbane at 6pm on Thursday.

The spokesperson said there is "no impact" on international arrivals "at this stage".

People have been advised to check with their airline before attempting to travel on Thursday.

Further information on cancelled and delayed flights can be found on the Wellington Airport website.