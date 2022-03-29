Wellington Airport landings disrupted by fog

Thick fog around Wellington Airport is continuing to disrupt flights into the capital on Wednesday morning, with multiple planes diverting to Palmerston North.

File image of an Air New Zealand plane.

As of about 10am, Wellington Airport said 12 Air New Zealand arrivals had been diverted and 16 cancelled.

Sounds Air flights were able to land earlier, the airport said.

But, it said visibility had since dropped too much for any other planes to land.

There were also flow-on cancellations after Tuesday night's fog.

At least five Air New Zealand flights had to turn around because of the fog on Tuesday. A further four departures were also cancelled and a few Sounds Air flights had delayed.

MetService is forecasting low cloud and drizzle over the capital on Wednesday morning, with clouds expected to break up for a while in the afternoon.

