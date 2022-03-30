Person dead after crash between car and pedestrian in Hamilton

A person has died following a crash in Claudelands, Hamilton.
Police say the crash occurred about 6pm and involved a car and a pedestrian.
Boundary Road bridge is closed and traffic management is in place.
The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.
Emergency services are also responding to a serious crash on SH3, Te Kuiti.
The two-car crash happened about 8:25pm near Lees Block Road.
Multiple people appear to have been injured.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.