Person dead after crash between car and pedestrian in Hamilton

A person has died following a crash in Claudelands, Hamilton.

Police say the crash occurred about 6pm and involved a car and a pedestrian.

Boundary Road bridge is closed and traffic management is in place.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.

Emergency services are also responding to a serious crash on SH3, Te Kuiti.

The two-car crash happened about 8:25pm near Lees Block Road.

Multiple people appear to have been injured.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.