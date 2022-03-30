Air New Zealand announces share trading halt

Air New Zealand has announced it has requested a shares "trading halt" on Wednesday afternoon.

Air New Zealand planes at Christchurch International Airport. (Source: Getty)

The announcement comes with no warning and the only explanation at this time being that it comes: "Pending release of a material announcement in relation to its recapitalisation plans."

The airline has been seeking a huge injection of cash to respond to the borders reopening and the return of international travel.

Air New Zealand chair Dame Therese Walsh and chief executive Greg Foran will be holding a media conference in Auckland at 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Last year the airline reported a $289 million loss, as the ongoing impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic saw its revenue nearly halved.

The national carrier’s full year loss for the year to June 2021 was lower than that of the 2019/20 financial year, where it saw a $454 million loss because of asset write-offs and other one-off costs.

It reported a $2.5 billion operating revenue, down 48 per cent on the prior year.

Earlier on Wednesday, Air New Zealand announced Singapore was the latest destination to resume flights after they were halted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline also relaunched its Auckland-New York direct service last week, which were put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Forty per cent of Air New Zealand's international destinations are back up and running, the airline said.