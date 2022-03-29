Pre-trial hearing being held for soldier accused of espionage

A pre-trial hearing in the case of the first soldier accused of espionage in New Zealand's modern history is being held on Wednesday.

Soldiers (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The hearing is about what evidence needs to be disclosed to lawyers for the Crown and lawyers for the 28-year-old accused ahead of the trial.

Media are attending proceedings virtually to limit the number of people present at the Court Martial at Linton Military Camp during the red Covid-19 setting.

The Linton-based soldier remains on military arrest with a trial date yet to be set, after it was delayed last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In November 2020, the Director of Military Prosecutions laid 17 charges against the accused, who has interim name suppression, as the result of a joint investigation by the Defence Force and police.

He's facing multiple charges of spying, as well as charges of being part of a white supremacy group and possessing a recording of the Christchurch mosque attack livestream.

Espionage is communicating information or delivering an object to a country or organisation with the intention to undermine New Zealand's interests.

It carries a maximum sentence of 14 years.