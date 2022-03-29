Chris Wood determined to drag All Whites to FIFA World Cup

Chris Wood is a man on a mission.

Not content with becoming the All Whites’ most prolific goal scorer this month, the 30-year-old Newcastle United striker is determined to drag his country back to a first FIFA World Cup in 12 years.

Speaking to 1News from Qatar, Wood recalls his first year as an international player.

“You’re going off to the Confederations Cup, the World Cup, it seems all happy and easy.

“But as the years go on and you fail to qualify for a few, it makes it more special what we did in 2010.

“Ultimately, I’ve still got things I’d like to achieve, because I didn’t play as big a role as I would have liked to in the 2010 team.”

Chris Wood celebrates after scoring his 30th All Whites goal. (Source: Photosport)

He’s no longer the young benchwarmer, but now a proven Premier League marksman.

A mega-money move from Burnley to Newcastle United at the start of this year has given him a fresh sense of excitement.

“That’s why I made the move, because it was something that could pick me up and go again, something that I could build on and hopefully become a better player,” he says.

“Not just being a 30-year-old going through the motions, just playing every week and moving on. I have to challenge myself both on and off the pitch.”

The immediate challenge is dispatching the Solomon Islands in Thursday’s Oceania World Cup qualification final.

The winner faces an inter-continental play-off in June, most likely against Costa Rica.

Wood believes Danny Hay’s young side has progressed well enough over the last 18 months to have a “great shot” at finally qualifying.

“It’s not often a team gets blooded so young, with them being able to step up to the level quite quickly and comfortably.

“There are only three of us that have been at a World Cup, so a lot of people are desperate to be there and sooner rather than later.”

New Zealand plays Solomon Islands in the Oceania final on Thursday March 31 at 6am (NZT).