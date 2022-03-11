All White Chris Wood breaks goal drought at Newcastle

All Whites striker Chris Wood has broken his goal drought for Newcastle in the English Premier League, scoring with a header to help his side to a 2-1 comeback victory over Southampton.

Kiwi Chris Wood celebrates his first goal for Newcastle. (Source: Getty)

Wood, a $NZ50 million signing for Newcastle, equalised with a header from a pinpoint Jonjo Shelvey cross after 32 minutes at St Mary's Stadium.

It was Wood's first goal in eight appearances for his new club and his first since November, when he scored for his previous club Burnley.

A goal by Bruno Guimaraes 20 minutes later allowed Newcastle to continue their upward progression on the table. While Wood has struggled for goals until today, his appearance at the club has helped it move from the relegation zone to the relative safety of 14th of 20 teams.

"The chances haven't really fallen for me over the last weeks, which happens, and it doesn't matter as long as they're falling for someone," Wood told the Newcastle FC website.

"The icing on the cake was getting the goal and now hopefully I can go on a run."

Wood added: "It's very difficult in the Premier League to come from behind and get the win.

"The big challenge for us is to get out of the relegation zone and keep out of it. These are all special wins. It's obviously nice to start my tally at Newcastle and hopefully there are a lot more to come."

Wood said of the cross from teammate Shelvey: "He made it so much easier because he had the pace, the whip, on it. You just have to guide those in and hopefully the keeper's not coming out to clatter you. It was nice to have a finish at the end like that."