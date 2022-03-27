All Whites secure spot in Oceania World Cup qualifier final

The All Whites are through to the final of the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament in Qatar after beating Tahiti 1-0.

Liberato Cacace in action for New Zealand (file picture). (Source: Photosport)

Tahiti’s defence held strong for most of the game before New Zealand finally made a breakthrough in the 70th minute with a goal from Liberato Cacace.

The All Whites will face the Solomon Islands, who beat Papua New Guinea 3-2 in their semi-final, on Thursday.

The winner of the qualifying tournament will then play the fourth best team from the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

Whoever wins that game will secure one of the final spots in the World Cup, which takes place in Qatar at the end of the year.