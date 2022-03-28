Wayne Brown announces Auckland mayoralty bid

Former Far North mayor Wayne Brown has formally announced his candidacy for the Auckland mayoralty.

Wayne Brown. (Source: 1News)

Brown was mayor of the Far North from 2007 until 2013 and has had a number of other high-profile roles, including former chairman of the Auckland District Health Board.

He’s laid out a plan he believes will give Auckland back control of its own interests.

Brown says if he's elected he will make good on the promises of reduced costs, greater efficiency and greater engagement with ratepayers that were made when Auckland became a “super city”.

"Ratepayers and councils have lost control and contact over major activities like transport, water and sewerage. They’re now all in the hands of separate, poorly-performing, un-elected boards, mixed up with interference from Wellington bureaucrats, with little relevant experience.”

That includes taking Auckland Council in hand, finishing the city's current infrastructure projects without further cost and delay and ensuring Aucklanders have more of a say in what future projects will be.

“As a city, we’re a bit like the Warriors, or the Blues, or the Silver Ferns – lots of promise but never quite making the finals," says Brown.

“We’ve got to get the basics right every time to reach our full potential.”

Several other people have already thrown their hat in the ring for the Auckland mayoralty.

They include councillor Fa’anana Efeso Collins, Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck and businessman Leo Molloy.

The election will be held on October 8.