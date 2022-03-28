Ukrainian-Kiwi's mum granted visa to come to New Zealand

The 64-year-old mother of a Ukrainian-Kiwi woman has been granted a visa to come to New Zealand.

Marria Torbina's mother fled war-torn Ukraine via train in March. She was carrying one bag and had abandoned the apartment she had worked her whole life for.

She was taken in by the Slovakian family of kind-hearted Breakfast viewer Michaela Horcinova. They live in the village of Slovenská L'upča, which is about 10km east of Banská Bystrica.

Torbina's mother was smiling when she reached Horcinova's family and safety in Slovakia earlier this month, even though she was tired.

Marria Torbina's mother (left) with Michaela Horcinova's sister in Slovakia. (Source: 1 News)

"We were very pleased to help. It's such a devastating situation, so I definitely sympathise with Marria and all the other people that are going through the same situation," Horcinova earlier told Breakfast.

Torbina and her fiancé Alex Wills joined Breakfast on Tuesday to reveal the "absolutely fantastic" news.

Alex Wills, Marria Torbina and Marria's mother (Source: 1 News)

Wills said they are in the process of booking 'Mama' flights, but they are unsure if she needs any kind of Covid-19 test to get to New Zealand.

"Other than that we're good to go," he said.