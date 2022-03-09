Ukrainian-Kiwi's mum 'smiling' after reaching safety in Slovakia

The 64-year-old mother of a Ukrainian-Kiwi woman was "smiling" when she reached safety in Slovakia.

Marria Torbina's mother had fled war-torn Ukraine earlier this week via train. The journey out of Ukraine to the Slovakia-Hungary border was expected to take 30 hours.

Torbina's mother was carrying one bag and had abandoned the apartment she had worked her whole life for.

She has been taken in by the family of kind-hearted Breakfast viewer Michaela Horcinova.

Horcinova had seen Torbina and her fiancé Alex Wills' interview with Breakfast on Tuesday, where they said they were desperately trying to get her mother into New Zealand.

Marria Torbina's mother (left) with Michaela Horcinova's sister in Slovakia. (Source: 1 News)

Torbina and Wills were told to apply for a border exemption for her mother.

Horcinova then contacted the Breakfast team to say her family in central Slovakia were prepared to help in any way to accommodate Torbina's mother.

Torbina and Wills thanked Horcinova on Wednesday for her and her family's help when news came Torbina's mother had made it to the Slovakia-Hungary border safely.

It was understood Torbina's mother would catch a bus and then a train to get to or close to the city of Banská Bystrica.

Alex Wills, Marria Torbina and Marria's mother (Source: 1 News)

Horcinova's family lives in the village of Slovenská L'upča, which is about 10km east of Banská Bystrica.

Her sister picked up Torbina's mother at the train station on Thursday. Torbina's mother will soon be put up in their apartment building.

Horcinova relayed Torbina's mother was smiling even though she was tired.

"She was quite relieved to be welcomed."

"We were very pleased to help. It's such a devastating situation, so I definitely sympathise with Marria and all the other people that are going through the same situation," Horcinova told Breakfast on Thursday.

"There is a lot of anxiety going on back home, even in my family and friends, so I could just imagine I might be in the same situation one day if I want to bring my mum over, so definitely it did not take long until I decided we are going to help."