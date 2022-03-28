12,882 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 11 deaths reported

There are 12,882 new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Monday.

Covid-19 vaccination centre in The Cloud, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The numbers were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 861 people in hospital with the virus, including 21 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

This is an increase on Sunday's hospitalisations of 848, with seven less people in ICU compared with 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 11 Covid-related deaths.

It explained it only had full details for nine of the people who had died.

Two were from the Auckland region, five were from Waikato and one each were from MidCentral and Nelson Marlborough DHB areas.

Three people were in their 70s, three in their 80s and three in their 90s.

Seven were men and two were women.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with their whānau and friends at this sad time. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment," the ministry said.

Monday’s deaths take the total number of publicly reported Covid-related deaths to 269.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths remains at 12.

Monday's 12,882 positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (445), Auckland (2300), Waikato (1215), Bay of Plenty (662), Lakes (360), Hawke’s Bay (701), MidCentral (728), Whanganui (291), Taranaki (544), Tairāwhiti (179), Wairarapa (176), Capital and Coast (918), Hutt Valley (498), Nelson Marlborough (506), Canterbury (2119), South Canterbury (235), Southern (968) and West Coast (32).

The location of five cases is unknown.

The ministry said 12,711 of Monday's figures were detected through RATs and 171 through PCR tests. A total of 1479 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 22,873 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 112,701. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

The ministry said the seven-day rolling average of cases is 16,102, a fall from 16,325 on Sunday.

There are also 52 new cases at the border, the ministry announced on Monday.

On Sunday, 10,239 community cases were announced.