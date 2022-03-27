10,239 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, 4 deaths reported

There are 10,239 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Sunday, the Ministry of Health has reported.

A health worker hands out rapid antigen tests in Henderson, Auckland. (Source: Getty)

There are 848 people in hospital with the virus, compared with 841 on Saturday, while there are 28 cases in ICU, one more than Saturday.

The ministry also announced four Covid-related deaths.

Health officials said the number of new hospitalisations was "encouraging" to see as the overall rate had been trending downwards.

"It’s encouraging to see the total number of cases in hospital, while slightly higher today than yesterday, remains considerably lower that the peak of over 1000 cases in hospital from five days ago," they said.

"This reflects the decrease in hospitalisations across Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty, some of the first regions to be affected by Omicron."

Sunday's 10,239 positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (382), Auckland (1,886), Waikato (913), Bay of Plenty (617), Lakes (308), Hawke’s Bay (541), MidCentral (493), Whanganui (223), Taranaki (431), Tairāwhiti (135), Wairarapa (105), Capital and Coast (692), Hutt Valley (349), Nelson Marlborough (405), Canterbury (1,750), South Canterbury (199), Southern (772) and West Coast (36), The location of two of the cases is unknown.

The number of reported cases and deaths on Sunday is down from Saturday where there had been 14,175 cases reported and 20 Covid-related deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 16,325 on Sunday as compared to 16,943 on Saturday. Of the new cases, 10,024 cases were detected through RATs while 215 were through PCR.

Of the four Covid-related deaths reported on Sunday, two are from the Wellington region, one person is from the Auckland region, and one is from the Otago/Southland region.

Three of the deceased were in their 90s and one was in their 80s. Two were men and two were women.

Sunday's deaths take the total number of publicly reported Covid-related deaths to 258.

The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is at 12.