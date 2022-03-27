'No idea' who winning $28M Lotto ticket was sold to - store owners

The store owners that sold last night's $28 million Powerball ticket say they hope it's one of their regulars who claims the multi-million dollar prize.

By James Baker

Pinal and her husband Himanshu Patel say that after nine years running their store, the sight of a smiling customer clutching a winning ticket worth a few thousand dollars isn't new.

"A lot of wins in scratchies, the second division Lotto over the years," said Pinal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite this, Himanshu says they were still amazed to discover it was their Waitākere store, Mag Star, that sold last night's winning $28m Lotto Powerball ticket.

"I was informed from one of my friends, a little bit shocking really.

"[We had] quite a few winners over the years, but nothing like this. Very exciting for us.

Read more: One person wins $28 million in Lotto Powerball draw

The winning ticket holder can expect to claim a total of $28,166,667, the largest Powerball win of the year, which comes a month after a Wellington player won $8.5 million.

The couple said they have no idea who the lucky customer might be, but Pinal has made a point of spreading the word to her regulars, letting them know of unclaimed fortune that may be hiding in their back pocket.

"I've been saying to everyone come and check you might be the one," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

I'm just hoping it's one of them, I'm very appreciative, they've been so supportive during this hard time."

Saturday's winning numbers were: 02, 05, 11, 20, 23, 25 Bonus 35 Powerball 04.