One person wins $28 million in Lotto Powerball draw

One lucky punter has taken home $28 million in Saturday's Lotto Powerball draw.

Person buying a lotto ticket.

Person buying a lotto ticket. (Supplied: Lotto NZ)

The winning numbers are: 02, 05, 11, 20, 23, 25 Bonus 35 Powerball 04.

Five others won $166,667 each in Lotto's first division.

The winning ticket was sold at Meg Star in Waitākere, Auckland. The prize is made up of $28 million from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.

Five other Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division in the draw. The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Four Square Kaiwaka, MyLotto, (two tickets) Auckland, Halfway Store, Whakatāne and Countdown Dunedin.

Saturday's winner is the third Kiwi to win big with Powerball in 2022, and comes just over a month after a Wellington player won $8.5 million with Powerball.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Rathgar Road Discount Foodmart.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the Covid-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings with draws happening virtually.

New Zealand

