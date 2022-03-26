Two years on from New Zealand's first ever Alert Level 4

It's been two years today since New Zealanders first experienced Covid-19 Alert Level 4.

The country was thrown into lockdown after two community cases couldn't be linked to the border.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the move on March 23, 2020, moving the nation into Alert Level 3 immediately, but giving Kiwis a few days before Level 4 kicked in.

"To be clear, we're asking all New Zealanders who are outside essential services to stay home," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At that point, there were just over 100 Covid cases.

It was six and a half weeks later that Ardern moved the country back to the more relaxed setting of Level 2.

A period of Covid-free life followed, leaving some to believe there would be no need for further lockdowns.

But in August 2020, Auckland was put back in Level 3 for two and a half weeks.

Auckland again got the brunt of it in February 2021, with two lockdowns in the same month.

Then, when Delta leaked into the community in August last year, Level 4 returned for the whole country.

University of Otago epidemiologist professor Michael Baker says New Zealand's elimination approach was the right one and gave us "unparalleled levels of freedom".

ADVERTISEMENT

"The fact we got through those first two years with very little health impact in New Zealand, very few deaths, is because we initially eliminated the virus and then we suppressed it very effectively."

He described the announcement of the first lockdown as a "profound event".

"There are some events in New Zealand history where you will always remember where you were when you heard what was going to happen.

"I think for me, that was very much, for me, my memory of the day when the Prime Minister announced we were going to go into a lockdown," he said.

"Then there was that, I think, quite unreal feeling of preparing for something that none of us knew what to expect."

1News asked Kiwis for their reflections, looking back at the first Level 4 lockdown and what followed.

Several said they were grateful for the lockdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I stand by the decision of the Government," one said. "It was very necessary to go into lockdown for the safety of our people, and it worked."

"It's been really surreal... And while it's been hard, I can see we've had some real privileges living in New Zealand," another added.

Others said there were too many lockdowns.

"It's good to know it's behind us now," one Aucklander said.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield on Thursday thanked New Zealanders for playing their part over the two years since the first lockdown.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices many have made.