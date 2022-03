A light aircraft has crashed in Blenheim after a reported engine failure.

Light aircraft file image. (Source: istock.com)

The Marlborough Aero Club president confirmed to 1News there has been a crash.

They say it was possibly "a result of engine failure".

Fire and Emergency NZ say the aircraft is a microlight with two people on board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are also attending the crash and say two people have "moderate to minor" injuries.