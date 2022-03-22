Covid-19 mandates, QR codes and passes: What you need to know

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday outlined the next stage of NZ's Covid-19 response, and rules around it.

Covid tracer app (Source: RNZ/Dom Thomas)

Here's what she announced.

The Covid-19 Protection Framework aka the traffic light system remains, but with modifications

Changes to the red setting mean that from this weekend, capacity limits on outdoor events are removed

ADVERTISEMENT

Indoor capacity limits are increased to 200 for bars and restaurants

Outdoor face mask requirements are removed.

At orange, other than mask wearing, all restrictions are removed

The use of My Vaccine Pass and QR codes is being phased out over the coming weeks.

The QR code infrastructure remains for businesses who want to keep using them.