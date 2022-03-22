Covid-19 mandates, QR codes and passes: What you need to know

Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday outlined the next stage of NZ's Covid-19 response, and rules around it.

Covid tracer app

Covid tracer app (Source: RNZ/Dom Thomas)

Here's what she announced.

  • The Covid-19 Protection Framework aka the traffic light system remains, but with modifications

  • Changes to the red setting mean that from this weekend, capacity limits on outdoor events are removed

  • Indoor capacity limits are increased to 200 for bars and restaurants

  • Outdoor face mask requirements are removed.

  • At orange, other than mask wearing, all restrictions are removed

  • The use of My Vaccine Pass and QR codes is being phased out over the coming weeks.

  • The QR code infrastructure remains for businesses who want to keep using them.

  • All vaccine mandates are removed from April 4, except for health and disability, aged care, corrections and border work forces.

