Covid-19 mandates, QR codes and passes: What you need to know

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday outlined the next stage of NZ's Covid-19 response, and rules around it.
Here's what she announced.
- The Covid-19 Protection Framework aka the traffic light system remains, but with modifications
- Changes to the red setting mean that from this weekend, capacity limits on outdoor events are removed
- Indoor capacity limits are increased to 200 for bars and restaurants
- Outdoor face mask requirements are removed.
- At orange, other than mask wearing, all restrictions are removed
- The use of My Vaccine Pass and QR codes is being phased out over the coming weeks.
- The QR code infrastructure remains for businesses who want to keep using them.
- All vaccine mandates are removed from April 4, except for health and disability, aged care, corrections and border work forces.