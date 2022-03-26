14,175 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 20 deaths reported

There are 14,175 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Saturday, the Ministry of Health has reported.

Nurses at an Auckland testing centre preparing PCR nasal swabs. (Source: Getty)

There are 841 people in hospital with the virus, compared with 899 on Friday, while there are 27 cases in ICU, the same figure as Friday.

Saturday’s 14,175 positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (517), Auckland (2,652), Waikato (1,305), Bay of Plenty (878), Lakes (392), Hawke’s Bay (770), MidCentral (707), Whanganui (322), Taranaki (513), Tairāwhiti (196), Wairarapa (196), Capital and Coast (869), Hutt Valley (474), Nelson Marlborough (599), Canterbury (2,402), South Canterbury (215), Southern (1101), West Coast (52).

The location of 15 of the cases is unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 16,943.

Of the 20 people who have died, six were from Auckland region, five are from Waikato, one is from Bay of Plenty, one is from Tairāwhiti, one is from Hawke’s Bay, two are from in Mid Central, one is from the Wellington region, and one is from Nelson Marlborough.

One of these people was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, three people were in their 60s, five people were in their 70s, six people were in their 80s, and three people were in their 90s.

Twelve were men and seven were women.

"The demographics for one of the deceased are currently unavailable and will be updated online," the ministry said in a statement.

Saturday's deaths take the total number of publicly reported Covid-related deaths to 254.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 13,845 cases were detected through RATs while 330 were discovered through PCR.

On Friday, 15,871 cases were reported in the community.