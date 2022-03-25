Person in their 30s among 13 Covid-related deaths

Source: 1News

A person in their 30s is among 13 people who the Ministry of Health today announced had died with Covid-19.

A patient is treated for Covid-19 in ICU (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

It follows the Covid-related deaths of a person in their 20s announced on Monday, and a person in their 30s announced on Wednesday.

Of the deaths reported on Friday, one was in their 30s, three were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, three were in their 80s, and one was in their 90s.

"Of these 13 deaths we are reporting today, four people are from the Auckland region, one is from Bay of Plenty, one is from Waikato, one is from Hawke’s Bay, one is from Taranaki, one is from MidCentral, and four are from the Wellington region," the ministry said in a written statement.

Eight were men and five were women.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with their whānau and friends at this sad time."

It brings the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 234 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 11.

There were 15,871 Covid-19 community cases and 899 hospitalisations announced by the ministry on Friday. The numbers were reported in the last 24 hours.

