Person in 30s among 11 Covid-related deaths on Wednesday

A person aged in their 30s is among 11 people the Ministry of Health has on Wednesday announced as having died with Covid-19.

A hospital ward (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

The deaths bring the total number of publicly reported Covid-19-related deaths in New Zealand to 210.

"Of these 11 people who have died, two are from Northland, five are from the Auckland region, one is from Bay of Plenty and three from the Wellington region.

One of these people one was in their 30s, one was in their 60s, one was in their 70s, four were in their 80s and four were in their 90s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six were men and five were women.

There were 15 deaths recorded on Tuesday and as of Wednesday the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is nine.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this time," the ministry said.

There were 20,087 new cases of Covid-19 recorded on Wednesday.