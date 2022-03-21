Person in their 20s among nine who died with Covid-19

A person aged in their 20s is among nine people the Ministry of Health has announced as having died with Covid-19.

A nurse in a negative pressure room. (Source: 1News)

The other eight deaths announced on Monday include one person in their 60s, one in their 70s, two in their 80s and four in their 90s.

Five were from the Auckland region, two were from Waikato, one was from Wairarapa and one was from the Bay of Plenty.

Five were men and four were women.

It brings the total number of publicly reported Covid-related deaths to 184, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 10.

"Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this sad time," the ministry said in a written statement.

14,463 new Covid-19 community cases and 1000 hospitalisations in New Zealand were recorded on Monday.