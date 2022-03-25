Explained: The new Covid rules coming into force this weekend

Changes to some Covid-19 regulations are coming into force this weekend, following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement on Wednesday.

New Zealand is still at Red in the traffic light system, but some rules have been changed and will come into force at 11.59 Friday night.

There will be no size limits for outdoor gatherings, while the limit in indoor settings has doubled to 200.

“From midnight this Friday outdoor gathering limits will be lifted. We know being outdoors for gatherings is safe," Ardern said.

My Vaccine Passes must still be used at both, however, until 11.59pm on April 4.

“We recognise that some businesses, events or venues may still choose to use vaccine passes, so we will maintain the infrastructure for them," Ardern said on Wednesday.

QR Codes no longer need to be displayed by businesses or mandatory record keeping in place. People don't have to scan in.

Face masks don't have to be worn outside.

The next review of settings comes on April 4. Ardern said on Thursday that some regions could move to Orange before others, depending on the hospitalisation rate.

“Orange settings remain broadly the same with no gathering limits but extra guidance on holding safe events, and a new requirement for workers to wear masks at indoor events," the Prime Minister said.

“Red means indoor gathering limits and masks, Orange means masks, and Green means guidance.

“At all levels, the testing and isolation requirements remain as they are now."