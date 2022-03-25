Black Caps-Netherlands T20 abandoned without a ball bowled

Source: 1News

The only T20 between the Black Caps and Netherlands has been abandoned without a ball bowled after persistent showers in Napier throughout Friday evening.

Ground staff walk off McLean Park after wet weather forced the abandonment of the only T20 between the Black Caps and the Netherlands. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Caps had been hoping to debut the likes of Wellington batsman Michael Bracewell and Central Districts wicketkeeper Dane Cleaver, but the dreary weather refused to subside.

It is an unfortunate result for Cleaver, who is not in the one-day squad for the three-match series against the Dutch starting next week. Bracewell is still likely to play for the Black Caps for the first time during that series.

The teams will travel to Mount Maunganui to prepare for the first ODI at Bay Oval on Tuesday.

