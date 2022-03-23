Petrol retailer cuts 15c per litre off fuel nationwide

Gull has announced it will be offering a 15 cent per litre discount on all fuel at outlets across the country from Thursday morning until midday on Friday.

"The Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire network, including the newly opened Gull Albany Village, from 7.00am Thursday 24 March until 12.00pm midday on Friday 25 March 2022," Gull said in a statement.

There will be no minimum spend and no maximum fill restrictions.

Last week Kiwis saw the price of petrol drop as the Government introduced a three-month tax cut on fuel to counter the global increase in energy prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gull has now announced a further cost reduction.

Gull’s pricing analyst Crystal Feist said: "Prior to the price reductions fuel prices had shot to never-before seen highs because of market uncertainty resulting from Russia’s attack on Ukraine and a supply shortage after many countries eased Covid restrictions."

"Gull always looks to provide pricing relief wherever possible, including where there are geopolitical issues impacting the world.

"Uncertainty leads manufacturers and suppliers to increase prices, which in turn pushes up prices at the pumps as fuel retailers can’t absorb the cost increase."

Feist added that Gull, "like to be the little guys giving the big guys a run for their money, and this means taking any chance to bring savings back into our communities."

