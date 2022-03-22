Government confirms transport subsidies package

The Government has confirmed its transport subsidies package it says will help Kiwis navigate through the current global energy crisis.

Petrol station (generic). (Source: istock.com)

Transport Minister Michael Wood announced on Tuesday road user charges would be cut by 36 per cent for a three-month period from late April to late July.

The latest move is in addition to the 25 cents per litre fuel tax cut, as well as half-price public transport fares for three months starting April 1.

Wood said the discounted road user charges were a move made to help support the supply of food and other essential goods around the country.

"It was important to the Government that we backed the [road transport] industry through these challenging times," Wood said.

“As a Government, we are committed to supporting public transport. By halving fares we can directly reduce transport costs for households and encourage those who can to substitute their current car travel for public transport that is readily accessible. Reducing public transport fares also provides households with more money to manage rising living costs, which will be impacted by fuel prices."

However, not all public transport will have their rates slashed.

The Waiheke, Devonport and Rakino ferry services in Auckland, the Wellington Cable Car, and the Cook Strait ferry are among the services that will not be subsidised.