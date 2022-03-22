Samoa locks down for a further two weeks as Omicron surges

The Covid-19 outbreak in Samoa sparked by a repatriation flight from Auckland earlier this month has seen the country plunged into lockdown for a further two weeks.

Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa made the announcement on Tuesday night, keeping restrictions that include a ban on gatherings, church, public transport and the closing of all non-essential businesses until at least April 5.

The first community case was detected on Thursday last week, following the arrival of a plane from New Zealand on March 6.

There have since been 247 cases, but there are local media reports that infections have almost doubled in a day, with 220 new cases reported by the Samoa Observer on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those numbers have not yet been reported by official government sources, however the Prime Minister said on Tuesday an uptick was anticipated.

"The surge in community cases was expected, and will continue to increase due to the transmissability of this virus," she said.

She urged Samoans to get vaccinated and follow public health measures.

A child is vaccinated against Covid--19 in Samoa. (Supplied: Ministry of Health Samoa)

"Unfortunately, the tests conducted this week showed that some have not even started their vaccination, or have not completed their two doses. This is a concern for all of us."

Almost 90% of the population over the age of 18 has had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, but not many have had a third.

Numbers from the Samoan Ministry of Health on Tuesday show fewer than 9,000 booster doses have been given.

ADVERTISEMENT

The booster vaccination campaign had been paused to focus on vaccinating children.